Marion Police seek suspect in Saturday shooting

Marion Police are seeking a suspect who they believe was involved in a shooting on Saturday.

According to a Thursday news release from the Marion Police Department, officers responded at 10 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Michelle Drive in reference to a reported shooting incident. Officers were told a male with a gunshot wound to the head had been transported to a local hospital and had later been flown to a trauma center, according to the release.

Through their investigation, Marion Police identified two suspects: Demetrius J. "Jessie" Hernandez, 27, of Mount Vernon, and Lord Dario Travis, 20, of Marion.

Hernandez remains at large, police said Thursday. Police consider him armed and dangerous. Police believe he could be in Mount Vernon or Chicago. Marion Police asked anyone with information about Hernandez's whereabouts to call the police department at 618-993-2124.

Travis was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm.

— The Southern

