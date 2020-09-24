 Skip to main content
Marion resident arrested following Wednesday shooting
One person was arrested after a shooting in Marion on Wednesday.

A news release from the Marion Police Department states that at about 11:17 p.m., officers responded to the area of South Vicksburg Street and West Hendrickson Street in reference to a reported shooting incident.

The release states officers were informed by the alleged victim, who was uninjured, that someone had shot out the rear window of his vehicle. After investigating, police arrested Nigia L.B. Petty, 22, of Marion, for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Petty is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail pending a first court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-993-2124.

— The Southern

