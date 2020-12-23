Marion woman charged in 11-year-old's murder pleads not guilty

MARION — The woman charged in the killing of 11-year-old Jade Marie Beasley pleaded not guilty in Williamson County Court Wednesday.

Julia Bevely, 29, of 11304 Songbird Road in Marion, was charged on Dec. 9 with three counts of first-degree murder. She is being held on $2 million bond. Bevely pleaded not guilty to all three counts during a hearing Wednesday, and was represented by a court-appointed attorney. Beverly appeared in court via video call.

According to previous reporting by The Southern, Bevely, the longtime partner of Jade’s father, initially told police that she had left the girl home alone and when she returned she saw an unidentified man fleeing the house — meanwhile, the 11-year-old lay dead inside the home from multiple stab wounds.

Brandon Zanotti, Williamson County state’s attorney, said in a Dec. 9 news conference that Jade’s father was at work at the time, and the little girl's other siblings also were not home. Bevely was the one who placed the 911 call, Zanotti said. Zanotti said officers poked holes in her story through interviews and investigation of the scene. She did not confess to the crime.

Marion Police Detective Cindy Geittmann described in court Wednesday the stab wounds found on Jade’s body, and said her body was found in the bathtub with the water still running.