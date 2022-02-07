Massage parlor prostitution sting in Marion nets 5 arrests; more charges expected

MARION – Five individuals have been arrested on suspicion of prostitution following a lengthy undercover investigation into multiple Marion massage parlors, police said.
On Friday, Marion and Herrin police seized over $10,000 in U.S. currency and arrested five individuals from four different massage parlors, police said.
Q Spa, Sunshine Spa, Relaxing Place Spa and Rose Asian Spa all had individuals arrested and will be subject to penalties outlined by city ordinance 3742 that was passed in September of last year, police said.
Fengxi Yi, Jiang Ying, Liqin Li, Wang Lin and Kam Mui Chau were all arrested. They range in age from 46-years-old to 60-years-old.
Additional criminal charges and further arrests are anticipated, according to police.
Photos: Brewing beer at the SIU Fermentation Science Institute
Three southern Illinoisans will face criminal charges for poaching a buck, bobcat and turkey on private land and other violations following an investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police, according to a release from the state.
Judge Michelle Schafer denied David Blue’s plea for an acquittal, however, she will take the following five days to consider if the Blue should receive a new trial, Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Slayton said. Slayton is convinced that Schafer will side with the state and deem Blue’s convictions after he assaulted a minor.