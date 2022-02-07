 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Massage parlor prostitution sting in Marion nets 5 arrests; more charges expected

  • Updated
  • 0

MARION – Five individuals have been arrested on suspicion of prostitution following a lengthy undercover investigation into multiple Marion massage parlors, police said.

On Friday, Marion and Herrin police seized over $10,000 in U.S. currency and arrested five individuals from four different massage parlors, police said.

Q Spa, Sunshine Spa, Relaxing Place Spa and Rose Asian Spa all had individuals arrested and will be subject to penalties outlined by city ordinance 3742 that was passed in September of last year, police said.

Fengxi Yi, Jiang Ying, Liqin Li, Wang Lin and Kam Mui Chau were all arrested. They range in age from 46-years-old to 60-years-old.

Additional criminal charges and further arrests are anticipated, according to police.

The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

