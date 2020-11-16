 Skip to main content
McLeansboro man arrested after police pursuit in Harrisburg
Harrisburg

A McLeansboro man was arrested early Monday morning after a lengthy pursuit that led to the discovery of a deceased male in a residence, according to a news release from Harrisburg Police Department.

At approximately 3 a.m., a Harrisburg patrol officer initiated a traffic stop of a maroon Chevrolet truck for a violation of Illinois Vehicle Code, police said. The truck failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

After a lengthy, low-speed pursuit, the truck was stopped and the driver, 34-year-old Travis Braden of McLeansboro, was taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated fleeing to elude a police officer.

The investigation led officers to discover a deceased male at a residence in Harrisburg. The male’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

The investigation is continuing by Illinois State Police and Harrisburg Police Department. More information may be released as the investigation progresses.

Saline County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

— The Southern

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

