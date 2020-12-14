Men pretending to work for utility are trying to scam Franklin County residents, officials say

Franklin County residents are being warned against an alleged utility scam.

An alert message from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency on Monday warned county residents about a man in a reflective utility vest driving a white, four-door vehicle who makes contact with homeowners or renters and attempts to lure them outside. The alert said after residents are lured outside, another man goes into the house and steals.

The alert said the men speak with an accent and appeared to be communicating with others over a radio. It also said the man impersonates working for a utility company, solar company, or cleanup company.

The alert said that anyone who comes to the door and says they work for a city or any other utility agency should be able to provide proper identification. If a resident does not believe such a visitor is legitimate, residents should contact local law enforcement and not let them in the home, according to the alert.

— The Southern

