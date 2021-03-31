Mishealia Meredith's alleged killer faces victim's family at court hearing; $1M bond set

Meredith’s mother watched the proceedings, her hand held by a loved one, her left knee bouncing. She periodically glanced down at a 4x6-inch color photograph of Meredith in her lap.

McWilliams told the judge that he planned to hire an attorney and did not need one to be provided by the court. However, he said he was not yet sure who would represent him.

“I just got back from Kentucky … I ain’t talked to an attorney, yet,” McWilliam said.

When it came time to set McWilliams' bond, Saline County State’s Attorney Molly Kaiser listed McWilliams' previous trouble with the law and pointed to his fleeing to Kentucky after the murder as evidence that he was both a flight risk and risk to society.

She asked for a $5 million bond. However, Morris set bond at $1 million.

+3 Clean SOIL: New initiative aims to fight litter across Southern Illinois with college students' help The local initiative comes on the heels of an Associated Press report on Monday detailing how the Illinois Department of Transportation spends $6 million in taxpayer dollars each year to clean up trash along the state's highways.

“He shouldn’t have no (expletive) bond,” one of Meredith’s supporters could be heard saying after leaving the courtroom.

After McWilliams was escorted out of the courthouse by several sheriff’s deputies, Meredith’s supporters shouted, “Justice for Mishealia!” as he was brought to the vehicle that would take him back to the Saline County jail.