Mishealia Meredith's alleged killer faces victim's family at court hearing; $1M bond set

HARRISBURG — Alexander McWilliams, 36, the man charged in the murder of 19-year-old Mishealia Meredith, was confronted Wednesday by a large showing of the alleged victim's family and friends during a bond hearing in Saline County Court.
McWilliams was given $1 million cash bond after being called to the bench of Judge Walden Morris' court room, where the backs of red T-shirts worn by Meredith's loved ones read the phase “Fly high beautiful girl."
McWilliams, also known as McWilliam, of Harrisburg, was apprehended March 24 at the Hometown Inn, 551 U.S. 60 in Morganfield, Kentucky.
He allegedly fled there after Meredith’s murder March 14. Meredith’s body was found in a rural part of Gallatin County and a coroner's autopsy revealed she had been shot in the head.
During Wednesday's hearing, McWilliam was seated in the back corner of the defendants’ box. His broad shoulders were square despite the shackles pinning his hands together in the front. His eyes never appeared to meet anyone else’s eyes in the room before he was called up by the judge.
Quiet sobs and hushed sniffles were heard as McWilliams approached Morris. He was told that his crime — first-degree murder — is punishable by 25 years to natural life in prison. However, because it is alleged that a firearm was used in the crime, McWilliam could face a separate, 25-year enhanced sentence, too.
Meredith’s mother watched the proceedings, her hand held by a loved one, her left knee bouncing. She periodically glanced down at a 4x6-inch color photograph of Meredith in her lap.
McWilliams told the judge that he planned to hire an attorney and did not need one to be provided by the court. However, he said he was not yet sure who would represent him.
“I just got back from Kentucky … I ain’t talked to an attorney, yet,” McWilliam said.
When it came time to set McWilliams' bond, Saline County State’s Attorney Molly Kaiser listed McWilliams' previous trouble with the law and pointed to his fleeing to Kentucky after the murder as evidence that he was both a flight risk and risk to society.
She asked for a $5 million bond. However, Morris set bond at $1 million.
“He shouldn’t have no (expletive) bond,” one of Meredith’s supporters could be heard saying after leaving the courtroom.
After McWilliams was escorted out of the courthouse by several sheriff’s deputies, Meredith’s supporters shouted, “Justice for Mishealia!” as he was brought to the vehicle that would take him back to the Saline County jail.
After the black sedan containing McWilliams drove away, family and friends took turns hugging and kissing Meredith’s mother. Hushed words of affirmation were whispered as the hugs came in and the crowd dispersed.
McWilliams is scheduled to return to court at 12:30 p.m. April 22 for a preliminary hearing.
