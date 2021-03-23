Mishealia Meredith's homicide suspect is captured at Kentucky motel

HARRISBURG — The suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Mishealia Meredith was captured Tuesday after a two-and-a-half-hour standoff with authorities at a Kentucky motel.

When police arrived, Alexander McWilliams, 36, of Harrisburg, allegedly barricaded himself in a room Tuesday at the Hometown Inn, 551 U.S. 60 in Morganfield, Kentucky, according to a news release from Illinois State Police issued Tuesday afternoon.

McWilliams is being held at the Webster County jail in Kentucky awaiting extradition to Saline County.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the March 13 shooting death of Meredith.

The investigation into Meredith's death is ongoing.

Meredith’s body was found in an agricultural field March 14 in rural Gallatin County after she had been reported missing. McWilliams was named as a suspect by the Illinois State Police later that week.

Gallatin County Coroner Tony Cox told The Southern the initial cause of death was deemed to be a single gunshot wound to the head. The final cause of death will be determined when toxicology and other reports are returned to Cox.

