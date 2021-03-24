Mishealia Meredith's homicide suspect to appear in court

HARRISBURG — The man charged with the killing of a 19-year-old Harrisburg woman will have his first court appearance Thursday after being captured this week in Kentucky.
Alexander McWilliams, 36, of Harrisburg, was arrested Tuesday after an hours-long standoff in Morganfield, Kentucky.
A news release from the Illinois State Police said he allegedly barricaded himself in a room Tuesday at the Hometown Inn, at 551 U.S. 60 in Morganfield.
According to his charging documents from the Union County Kentucky Circuit Clerk’s Office McWilliams allegedly “refused to come out of his room when requested by law enforcement.”
Kentucky State Police special response team used its public address system to call McWilliams out of his residence where he then compiled and came out, court records state.
He was arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m.
He has been charged in Kentucky with being a fugitive from another state.
A representative from the Union County Circuit Clerk’s Office said McWilliams is expected to appear via video conference before a judge at 9 a.m. Thursday for his arraignment.
It is likely his extradition to Illinois will be taken up then, the representative said. However, she said nothing was certain until the judge was on the bench.
McWilliams is already charged in Illinois with first-degree murder in the March 13 shooting death of Meredith.
The investigation into Meredith's death is ongoing.
Meredith’s body was found in an agricultural field March 14 in rural Gallatin County after she had been reported missing. McWilliam was named as a suspect by the Illinois State Police later that week.
Gallatin County Coroner Tony Cox told The Southern the initial cause of death was deemed to be a single gunshot wound to the head. The final cause of death will be determined when toxicology and other reports are returned to Cox.
Official details about the case have been few and far between. However, Cox did tell The Southern that the place where Meredith was found was very rural, the nearest home at least half a mile away.
He said he could not think of a reason a person who neither lived nor worked there would have been out there.
Court records show McWilliam, of Harrisburg, was charged in 2018 with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery in a Saline County shooting.
In that case, the court ultimately accepted McWilliams' plea of guilty for the lesser charge of obstructing justice and he was sentenced in April 2019 to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, of which he had to serve at least 50%.
However, because he never bonded out after his 2019 capture, he had accrued 385 days of time served in jail to count toward his sentence.
This led to his seemingly short stay in prison — just 49 days post-plea.
His warrant for the murder of Meredith came on March 17 of this year — within six months of his release.
