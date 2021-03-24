Mishealia Meredith's homicide suspect to appear in court

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McWilliams is already charged in Illinois with first-degree murder in the March 13 shooting death of Meredith.

The investigation into Meredith's death is ongoing.

Meredith’s body was found in an agricultural field March 14 in rural Gallatin County after she had been reported missing. McWilliam was named as a suspect by the Illinois State Police later that week.

Gallatin County Coroner Tony Cox told The Southern the initial cause of death was deemed to be a single gunshot wound to the head. The final cause of death will be determined when toxicology and other reports are returned to Cox.

Official details about the case have been few and far between. However, Cox did tell The Southern that the place where Meredith was found was very rural, the nearest home at least half a mile away.

He said he could not think of a reason a person who neither lived nor worked there would have been out there.

Court records show McWilliam, of Harrisburg, was charged in 2018 with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery in a Saline County shooting.