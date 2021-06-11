 Skip to main content
Missing Marion man identified as body found at Motel Marion demolition site
breaking top story

Missing Marion man identified as body found at Motel Marion demolition site

Body found at Motel Marion demolition site

A body was discovered at the demolition site for the Motel Marion on Tuesday in Marion.

 Byron Hetzler

MARION — Marion Police have confirmed the identity of the the man found dead Tuesday at the demolition site of Motel Marion as Russell W. Bozarth, of Marion.

Bozarth’s identity was confirmed after the Williamson County Coroner completed an autopsy Thursday. Marion Police Chief David Fitts confirmed Bozarth’s identity to The Southern on Friday.

Marion police, the Williamson County Coroner’s Office, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations are investigating Bozarth’s discovery in the rubble of the former Motel Marion site on West Main Street.

However, Fitts said Friday that foul play is not suspected. Fitts said the death appears to be accidental but could not release specific details about the nature of Bozarth’s death.

Fitts said Bozarth went missing in December and said the department had searched the Motel Marion location four-to-five times since he was reported missing. He said cadaver dogs and poll cameras were used to look for Bozarth but were unsuccessful.

Fitts said Bozarth was known to MPD officers but noted he was not under any ongoing investigation at the time of his disappearance and death.

A call to the coroner’s office for comment was not immediately returned Friday morning.

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

