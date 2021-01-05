Missing Marion woman's remains identified in northern Indiana; Tennessee man arrested on murder charge

In September, NBC’s Dateline reported on the case. Wolfe’s daughter, Amber Whitlock, told Dateline that she had been informed by her mom’s roommates that Wolfe had left the house with an acquaintance known as “Snoop.”

The man had asked for a ride to Chicago because his son had been killed, and he could not drive himself because his license was suspended. The daughter learned that Wolfe had called her roommates the next day, a Thursday, and said she was stuck in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and needed help getting home, according to the Dateline article.

She told Dateline that the roommates heard from her mom again early that Friday morning, sounding even more desperate to get home. A man could be heard yelling in the background for her to get off the phone, according to the report. Whitlock told Dateline that she tried calling her mom several times during this time period but her phone was shut off, which would be unusual for Wolfe.

The La Porte County Sheriff's Department said Ware became a person of interest in Wolfe's disappearance early in the investigation; no other details were provided.