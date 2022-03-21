Missing Reno, Nevada woman last seen in Carbondale, police say

CARBONDALE – Carbondale police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Nevada resident.
Shelbi Zaldain, 31 of Reno, Nevada, was last seen on March 4 in the 600 block of East College Street in Carbondale, police said.
Police described Zaldain as about 6 feet and 2 inches tall and 110 pounds with blue eyes and red/brown hair.
The investigation is active.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zaldain can contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
Photos: Decades of the Du Quoin State Fair
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.