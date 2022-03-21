 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing Reno, Nevada woman last seen in Carbondale, police say

CARBONDALE – Carbondale police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Nevada resident.

Shelbi Zaldain, 31 of Reno, Nevada, was last seen on March 4 in the 600 block of East College Street in Carbondale, police said.

Police described Zaldain as about 6 feet and 2 inches tall and 110 pounds with blue eyes and red/brown hair.

The investigation is active. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zaldain can contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

