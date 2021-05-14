Missing Southern Illinois woman may be in Bloomington area, police say

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in

locating a missing rural Williamson County woman.

Patricia L. Thompson, 51, left her Williamson County residence on Friday and may be in the Bloomington area, according to a news release.

Patricia is described as a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, with

black hair and has brown eyes, police said.

It is unknown what Patricia was last seen wearing.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts or have any information where Patricia may be should contact local law enforcement or the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0