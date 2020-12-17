Motorists asked to watch for officers conducting search on roadways near Marion murder scene

MARION — Motorists are advised to drive with caution in rural Williamson County neighborhoods northeast of Marion near where an 11-year-old girl was killed in her home on Dec. 5.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office personnel, along with numerous other state and local law enforcement officials, are conducting an "article search" beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Sheriff Bennie Vick.
A representative of the sheriff's office said the search is related to an ongoing investigation, but he could not provide further details.
The search will take place along a route that includes Songbird Road, Khoury League Road, Fietsam Road, Norman Road and along Route 13 east of Marion.
In a statement, Vick asked that motorists watch for officers walking along the roadways. "Please slow down, move over to another lane when required and proceed with caution," he said.
The search is expected to last several hours.
Last week, the Williamson County State's Attorney charged Julia Bevely, 29, of 11304 Songbrid Road in Marion, with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 11-year-old Jade Beasley. The charges carry a potential penalty of up to 120 years in prison. Bevely was the live-in partner of Jade's father, prosecutors said.
Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti said law enforcement responded to a 911 call placed by Bevely on Dec. 5. When they arrived, they found the girl deceased from multiple stab wounds. Zanotti said Bevely initially told law enforcement she had left Jade alone in the house for a short time, and witnessed an unidentified man running from the scene upon her arrival. Zanotti said further investigation indicated that Bevely had fabricated that story.
Last week, Zanotti told reporters he could not comment on whether a murder weapon had been identified at the scene.
Bevely is being held at the Williamson County Jail on a $2 million bond. She is next scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
