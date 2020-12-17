Motorists asked to watch for officers conducting search on roadways near Marion murder scene

MARION — Motorists are advised to drive with caution in rural Williamson County neighborhoods northeast of Marion near where an 11-year-old girl was killed in her home on Dec. 5.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office personnel, along with numerous other state and local law enforcement officials, are conducting an "article search" beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Sheriff Bennie Vick.

A representative of the sheriff's office said the search is related to an ongoing investigation, but he could not provide further details.

The search will take place along a route that includes Songbird Road, Khoury League Road, Fietsam Road, Norman Road and along Route 13 east of Marion.

In a statement, Vick asked that motorists watch for officers walking along the roadways. "Please slow down, move over to another lane when required and proceed with caution," he said.

The search is expected to last several hours.