Mount Vernon man arrested in connection to multiple false bomb threats

MOUNT VERNON – A man has been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats to Continental Tire.

Raymond Needy, 21 of Mount Vernon, was arrested this week on five counts of aggravated disorderly conduct and making a false bomb report, according to police.

His arrest followed an investigation into bomb threats made to Continental Tire, Walmart and Dollar Tree over the past month.

“We would like to thank Continental Tire and Walmart for their time and assistance into this investigation,” police said. “Detective Justin Osborn and Detective Bob Kane did great work in completing a successful investigation.”

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office assisted and worked in conjunction with this investigation.

