 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mount Vernon man arrested in connection to multiple false bomb threats

  • 0

MOUNT VERNON – A man has been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats to Continental Tire.

Raymond Needy, 21 of Mount Vernon, was arrested this week on five counts of aggravated disorderly conduct and making a false bomb report, according to police.

His arrest followed an investigation into bomb threats made to Continental Tire, Walmart and Dollar Tree over the past month.

“We would like to thank Continental Tire and Walmart for their time and assistance into this investigation,” police said. “Detective Justin Osborn and Detective Bob Kane did great work in completing a successful investigation.”

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office assisted and worked in conjunction with this investigation.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The rise of the Pink Moon on April 16

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News