Mount Vernon woman found dead in vehicle fire, police say

A Mount Vernon woman was found dead Wednesday as authorities responded to a vehicle fire in Washington County.

Genevieve Barciszewski, 75, was pronounced dead at 2:21 p.m. on Wednesday in St. Michael Cemetery near Radom, according to the Washington County coroner.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a vehicle fire that had been called in by a neighbor at 1:19 p.m., police said.

The Ashley Fire Department responded to and handled the vehicle fire.

At the time Barciszewski’s body was found, her identity was unknown.

Through dental records, her identity was discovered.

An autopsy was conducted in O’Fallon on Thursday, however, the cause of death is pending awaiting the results of further tests.

The sheriff’s office received assistance in the investigation from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit, the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Washington County Coroner.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and is ongoing.

