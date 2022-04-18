 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Mount Vernon woman found dead in vehicle fire, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A Mount Vernon woman was found dead Wednesday as authorities responded to a vehicle fire in Washington County.

Genevieve Barciszewski, 75, was pronounced dead at 2:21 p.m. on Wednesday in St. Michael Cemetery near Radom, according to the Washington County coroner.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a vehicle fire that had been called in by a neighbor at 1:19 p.m., police said.

The Ashley Fire Department responded to and handled the vehicle fire.

At the time Barciszewski’s body was found, her identity was unknown.

Through dental records, her identity was discovered.

An autopsy was conducted in O’Fallon on Thursday, however, the cause of death is pending awaiting the results of further tests.

The sheriff’s office received assistance in the investigation from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit, the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Washington County Coroner.

People are also reading…

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and is ongoing.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Chile's lithium: Indigenous community fights multinational miners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News