Mourners for SIU student Keeshanna Jackson demand justice

CARBONDALE — Scores of people gathered Sunday evening on SIU’s campus to mourn the life of freshman Keeshanna Jackson and demand justice for her death.
The SIU student was fatally shot in the early morning hours Sunday off campus.
To those who knew and loved her, Jackson was fun to be around and always had something to talk about. She knew what she wanted. She was driven. Her friends described her as “goofy” and “lit.” She was known for her talents as a nail tech and had dreams of starting her own business.
“I know this [is] sad, this is horrible, but Keeshanna didn’t live her life sad. She was the goofiest person I knew. She could turn any situation upside down and make you laugh,” Koran Snulligan said.
Jackson knew what she wanted and she was direct. Snulligan said he first met her while he was working at a grocery store, where she caught his attention.
“And so I didn’t know what to say to her. So I asked her for her Facebook and she was like, ‘Boy if you wanted to talk to me just say that,’” Snulligan said.
Snulligan and Jackson’s cousins said Jackson initially didn’t want to come to SIU and instead planned to wait a year to start her own business as a nail tech. Instead, she decided to come last minute and drove her own U-Haul down from Chicago.
Her cousin, Javiana Boyd, also a freshman at SIU, said Jackson was “funny as hell,” could make anyone laugh and wanted to do everyone’s nails.
“We just got here a week ago and this done happened to my cousin. Since diapers, we been in this since diapers, graduated eighth grade together, graduated high school together, we were trying to graduate college together but y'all took her from me,” Boyd said.
Boyd was with Jackson when she was shot. She said authorities waited four hours to tell her that her cousin died.
“When I heard [them] say that, my whole heart dropped,” Boyd said. “That was my girl [...], that was my best friend, my dawg, my homie, my everything I could tell her anything, everything. She would bring joy in your life everyday just by making you smile.”
Her friends say she left Chicago to get away from the violence.
“We left Chicago to avoid all of this, all of the gun violence stuff like that and then it’s crazy because in college you shouldn’t have to think about, ‘Oh my god if I go to this party is it going to get shot up?’” said one friend in attendance at the vigil who knew Jackson in high school.
Father Joseph Brown said he was notified of Jackson’s death at 7 a.m. Sunday by Chancellor Austin Lane. He said Sunday’s gathering was one of the most powerful things he had witnessed on the campus in 20 years.
“I have buried too many children on this campus, so please, please listen to this,” Brown said. “You came here to teach us. And the one thing I would say is this: don't ever tell me that she’s gone. She’s the reason we’re here and she’s going to be the reason we walk away. The balloons are wonderful but if we believe anything about who she is, she will always be here.”
As of late Sunday night, police had no suspect information available in the shooting, which left Jackson dead and three others injured.
Community members are demanding justice and answers.
Nancy Maxwell, of the Southern Illinois Unity Coalition, said the violence has to stop today.
“We need to stop this, this shouldn’t be a free-for-all and you can just shoot somebody and we all go be quiet and they go on about their life and shoot somebody else and it just keeps going,” Maxwell said. “I got questions and I need some answers so if anybody’s got some answers to some of my questions, reach out to So-Ill Unity Coalition if you don’t want to talk to nobody else. Cause this has to stop. It has to stop and it gotta stop now.”
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).
The Omega Delta Fraternity, which previously occupied the property where Jackson was shot, said in a statement they have since moved and no active member or associate was involved in the shooting.