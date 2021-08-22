Mourners for SIU student Keeshanna Jackson demand justice

Her cousin, Javiana Boyd, also a freshman at SIU, said Jackson was “funny as hell,” could make anyone laugh and wanted to do everyone’s nails.

“We just got here a week ago and this done happened to my cousin. Since diapers, we been in this since diapers, graduated eighth grade together, graduated high school together, we were trying to graduate college together but y'all took her from me,” Boyd said.

Boyd was with Jackson when she was shot. She said authorities waited four hours to tell her that her cousin died.

“When I heard [them] say that, my whole heart dropped,” Boyd said. “That was my girl [...], that was my best friend, my dawg, my homie, my everything I could tell her anything, everything. She would bring joy in your life everyday just by making you smile.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her friends say she left Chicago to get away from the violence.

“We left Chicago to avoid all of this, all of the gun violence stuff like that and then it’s crazy because in college you shouldn’t have to think about, ‘Oh my god if I go to this party is it going to get shot up?’” said one friend in attendance at the vigil who knew Jackson in high school.