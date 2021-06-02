Mt. Vernon police exchange gunfire with armed robbery suspect; ISP investigation underway

The Illinois State Police are investigating after a Mount Vernon police officer shot an armed robbery suspect, according to a news release.

Mount Vernon police responded at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station in the 1800 block of South 10th Street, according to a news release from ISP.

A MVPD officer encountered someone who resembled the suspect, a 55-year-old man of Mount Vernon, according to the news release.

After being seen by police, the suspect allegedly began to flee and was chased by a police officer — and the two exchanged gunfire, the release said.

The suspect was struck by a bullet and was treated at an area hospital for “non-life-threatening injuries.” The officer, who was not named, was not harmed.

The release said a firearm was recovered at the scene along with evidence relating to the armed robbery.

The Southern Illinoisan is not naming the suspect until formal charges are filed.

The Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations team was requested by the MVPD to investigate the shooting.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0