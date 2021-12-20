Mulkeytown man sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault

FRANKLIN COUNTY – A Mulkeytown man has been sentenced to six decades in prison on three counts each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

Kenneth Lee Holley, 53, pleaded guilty on April 8 of this year to three counts of child pornography and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Holley was sentenced by the Franklin County State’s Attorney Abby Dinn on Dec. 13 to a total of 60 years in prison for all six charges.

He must also pay restitution for counseling for the victims and a fine of $2,000 for each county of child pornography.

Holley was arrested on Dec. 12, 2019 and charged with two Class 2 felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and a Class A misdemeanor count of aggravated assault for allegedly abusing two separate minors.

After his arrest on those charges, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Officer carried out a search warrant at Holley’s home.

Through the following investigation he was also charged with five Class X felony counts of production of child pornography and another Class 2 felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0