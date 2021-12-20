 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story
Franklin County

Mulkeytown man sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault

  • Updated
  • 0

FRANKLIN COUNTY – A Mulkeytown man has been sentenced to six decades in prison on three counts each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

Kenneth Lee Holley, 53, pleaded guilty on April 8 of this year to three counts of child pornography and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Teen charged in shooting, pursuit that prompted Carterville school football game evacuation

Holley was sentenced by the Franklin County State’s Attorney Abby Dinn on Dec. 13 to a total of 60 years in prison for all six charges.

He must also pay restitution for counseling for the victims and a fine of $2,000 for each county of child pornography.

Holley was arrested on Dec. 12, 2019 and charged with two Class 2 felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and a Class A misdemeanor count of aggravated assault for allegedly abusing two separate minors.

City councilman publishes second Carbondale coloring book

After his arrest on those charges, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Officer carried out a search warrant at Holley’s home.

People are also reading…

Through the following investigation he was also charged with five Class X felony counts of production of child pornography and another Class 2 felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Here's a first look at Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry giving his annual State of the City address on Tuesday. The full story will be at www.thesouthern.com later today. Check back for details.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago mayor speaks about violence in the city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News