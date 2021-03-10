 Skip to main content
Multiple crews fight wildfire near Fountain Bluff in Shawnee National Forest
031121-nws-shawnee-fire-1.jpg

Smoke from a wildfire burning in the Fountain Bluff area of the Shawnee National Forest near Gorham was visible on Wednesday. Cause of the approximately 20-acre fire is still under investigation.

 Byron Hetzler

GORHAM — Crews are still on the scene Wednesday of a wildfire near Fountain Bluff in the Shawnee National Forest.

Gorham Fire Chief Ron Guetersloh said Wednesday his crew was called out around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday night to a fire near Fountain Bluff.

The property is privately owned but still part of the Shawnee National Forest, Guetersloth said.

When asked if the fire was contained, Guetersloh said firefighters with the forest service had the fire "boxed in."  

Guetersloh said he didn’t have many details on the blaze but said the 20-acre fire was still under investigation.

He said Gorham firefighters worked alongside the Murphysboro Pomona Somerset Fire Department, Tower Rock Fire Department, and the U.S. Forest Service.

Because of dangerous terrain, Guetersloh said he called his firefighters off the blaze at about 8 p.m. Tuesday and returned Wednesday morning.

As of noon Wednesday, crews were still on the scene.

Forest service representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

— Isaac Smith

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

