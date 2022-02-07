Murder suspect found with 4 missing children in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON – A murder suspect and four missing children were located in Mount Vernon following an Amber Alert and a warrant issued by Bardstown, Kentucky police.

Richard Gray, 32, was located by Mount Vernon police after police responded to the scene for a "fight in progress" call at 9:38 p.m. on Friday. He has been charged with murder, unlawful imprisonment, criminal damage to property, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting/obstructing arrest, obstructing identification, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Mount Vernon police said.

The four missing children were found safe inside his vehicle and were transported to the police department. The Division of Children and Family Services responded to the police department to assist in returning the children to the family, police said.

Approximately four hours earlier, Bardstown police were dispatched for a welfare check in Kentucky where they found a deceased woman laying on the kitchen floor, Bardstown police said.

During the investigation, police identified Gray as a suspect and an Amber Alert was issued for four children believed to be with Gray, police said.

Police located Gray after responding to a report of a fight in progress at the Mach 1 gas station in Mount Vernon.

Upon arrival, the officers were able to separate the two male subjects involved; however, one of the males did not cooperate and was arrested, police said.

That man was later Gray.

Gray had given police false information regarding his identity, police said.

Police investigated the identity of the suspect and found that the registration on the vehicle in the parking lot that was originally driven by Gray had an amber alert on it, police said.

Officers continued their investigation and confirmed the man was Gray, and that he was wanted for first-degree murder and unlawful imprisonment.

At that point, the children had been successfully located, police said.

Detectives from the Bardstown Police Department traveled to Mount Vernon where detectives from the Mount Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County States Attorney's Office assisted them with the investigation.

Gray has been incarcerated in the Jefferson County Justice Center.

Any media questions related to the offenses in Kentucky should be made to the appropriate Kentucky authorities.

