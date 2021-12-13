Murphysboro man charged with 43 counts possession of stolen mail

Dylan J. Moutria, age 31, of Murphysboro, has been charged with 43 counts of possession of stolen mail, according to a news release from Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez.

Each count is a Class 4 Felony and stems from multiple incidents that occurred on or about August 17.

Moutria is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 28.

“There has been a rise in complaints concerning mail theft in jurisdictions across the country. We want to work closely with local law enforcement to bring suspects to justice because it’s a crime that often flies under the radar but can have a significant impact on our local communities, especially around the holidays," Cervantez said.

In addition to the charges filed against Moutria, the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office will immediately be reviewing every mail or package theft case submitted by local law enforcement.

