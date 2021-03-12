Murphysboro man sentenced to IDOC for threatening a police officer

A Murphysboro man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections after threatening a police officer.

Ray R. Cosby, 45, was sentenced to five years in the IDOC followed by one year of mandatory supervised release, according to a news release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez.

Cosby made a guilty plea Jan. 20 to one count of threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony.

The release said Cosby’s charge arose from an incident Nov. 17 where Murphysboro Police officers were dispatched to a Jackson County Housing Authority apartment. It also said this happened five days after Cosby was released from jail on a similar charge from May 4.

— The Southern

