Murphysboro man sentenced to IDOC for threatening a police officer

A Murphysboro man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections after threatening a police officer.
Ray R. Cosby, 45, was sentenced to five years in the IDOC followed by one year of mandatory supervised release, according to a news release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez.
Cosby made a guilty plea Jan. 20 to one count of threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony.
The release said Cosby’s charge arose from an incident Nov. 17 where Murphysboro Police officers were dispatched to a Jackson County Housing Authority apartment. It also said this happened five days after Cosby was released from jail on a similar charge from May 4.
— The Southern
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Isaac Smith
Reporter
Isaac Smith is a reporter covering Jackson County.
