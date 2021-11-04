Murphysboro police search for 16-year-old who escaped after court appearance

MURPHYSBORO – Police are searching for a 16-year-old who escaped custody Wednesday afternoon after a court appearance, according to a news release.

Jabron Haynes, of Carbondale and previously Desoto, escaped a Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center Employee at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, according to the Murphysboro Police Department.

An employee told police in a 911 call Haynes escaped after a court appearance at the Jackson County Courthouse, police said.

He escaped near Industrial Park Road and 2nd Street in Murphysboro.

Police said he was still in handcuffs and ankle restraints at the time of escape. He was described as a black male last seen in a red sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He has a warrant out for his escape at this time, police said.

The police have not disclosed the reason for the original court appearance at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call their local police or the Murphysboro Police Department at 618-684-2121.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0