Murphysboro Walmart to temporarily close due to smoke damage after fire

MURPHYSBORO – New details have been released about the fire at the Murphysboro Walmart on Wednesday.

The fire started between 9 and 10 a.m. on the roof towards the back of the building, Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said in a Facebook post.

The roof burned long enough that burning material fell into the store, igniting shoes and other products on fire, Stephens said.

Walmart staff attempted to put out the fire without much success.

Murphysboro and Carbondale Fire Departments as well as the Murphysboro Police Department responded to the scene.

Social media posts confirm an evacuation was issued for Walmart.

Heavy smoke and some flames could be seen from outside the building, according to the Southern Illinois Fire Incidents' Facebook page.

Following the fire, Stephens spoke with Walmart store and regional managers who said that much of the product in the store will have to be thrown away and replaced due to smoke damage, according to Stephens.

The fire grew beyond what the social media videos display and thus the smoke is far beyond what can be assumed from those videos, Stephens said.

As a result, the store will be closed for a significant period of time, and no reopening date has been discussed or estimated.

No one was injured in the incident, and for that Stephens said he is relieved.

Stephens ended his Facebook post saying that he will continue to provide updates as relevant information becomes available.

