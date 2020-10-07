New charges filed for out-of-state duo who allegedly stole a car and robbed a Vienna business

New charges have been filed against two out-of-state residents who allegedly stole a vehicle in Kentucky last month and then robbed a business in Vienna last week.

According to previous reporting by The Southern, Illinois State Police learned early this past Thursday of an armed robbery at Casey’s General store at 306 N. First St. in Vienna. Officers from ISP, as well as the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, responded within minutes and located the suspect vehicle nearby, ISP said last week in a news release.

After a brief pursuit, officers arrested Robert R. Sanders, 49, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Deangela G. Lindsey, 39, of Coleman, Alabama, police said last week. Investigators found the two had allegedly stolen a vehicle from Owensboro, Kentucky and had been in the Massac County area in the days leading up to the alleged robbery, police said.

A Wednesday news release from ISP said Johnson County State’s Attorney Tambra K. Cain on Friday charged Sanders with two counts of aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony, vehicular hijacking, a Class 1 felony, and attempted aggravated robbery, a Class 2 felony. He was initially held on one charge of armed robbery.