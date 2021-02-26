New probation program brings community service to Eurma Hayes Center

Cervantez said he sees a lot of value, when appropriate, in having offenders rebuild their own communities as part of repaying their debt to society. While the help with basic maintenance and renovation work is valuable, what’s more valuable is getting young people in front of mentors and other community leaders, he said. This is where real growth can come from, and it’s what the criminal justice system should be about, Cervantez said. But he said siloed work isn’t always successful.

“The justice system can’t do it by itself,” he said. Instead, he said, he needs community leaders and partners like Wills to welcome offenders to their businesses or organizations.

“What they’ll see is what they’ll be,” Wills said of the importance of putting young people in front of successful community members.

“It gives them something to reach up to,” he said.

So, every Tuesday and Wednesday, Wills welcomes a handful of community service workers to help clean up construction debris, organize supplies and paint in the center. When working with the group, Wills said attitude is important, not just for the workers, but also for their supervisors. That’s why he and his team treat those who come to work with “the greatest of respect,” he said.