No details in incident leading to Marion Police employee being put on paid leave

A news release from the Marion Police Department on Monday provided more questions than answers in the case of an officer placed on paid leave in relation to an unnamed incident.

“A Marion Police Department (MPD) employee is being investigated for an off-duty incident that occurred on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Johnson County," the news release read. "This incident is being investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police."

The release stated that the names of the officer and victim in the case were being withheld, but that the officer was on paid administrative leave. The release said the department would not be releasing any other information.

Calls Monday and Tuesday to Johnson County Sheriff Pete Sopczak were returned Wednesday, and Sopczak said he could not comment on the details of the investigation because it was in the hands of the county state’s attorney for review. He said no arrest was made in the incident.

Johnson County State's Attorney Tambra Cain said she also couldn’t comment on the investigation.

A call Wednesday to Marion Police Department administrators went unreturned.

