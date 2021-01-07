No explosives found at Du Quoin ISP district headquarters after Wednesday bomb scare

DU QUOIN — A female suspect was taken into custody and later evaluated at a hospital on Wednesday after a bomb scare at Illinois State Police District 13 headquarters.

At 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, a telecommunicator reported to the Illinois State Police District 13 shift commander that a female subject entered the front lobby of the district headquarters, picked up the phone, and stated someone had put a bomb in her vehicle, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

No explosive materials were located after the scene was secured and the suspect was taken into custody, police said. The female suspect was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Traffic was diverted off U.S. 51 (South Washington Street) for several hours during the incident. ISP District 13 Headquarters is located at 1391 S. Washington St., near the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

The release commended “the exemplary work” of ISP staff and law enforcement partners who contained and safely mitigated the threat.

"The missions and demands placed on the ISP and all law enforcement throughout the nation are not entirely unprecedented, but the timing, pacing and co-occurrence of these incredible circumstances have not been seen before," ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in the release. "The leadership displayed by ISP personnel throughout the state serves as shining example of law enforcement at its best and an example to emulate on the path forward."

