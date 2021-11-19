'Not guilty' verdict in Rittenhouse case draws reaction in Southern Illinois, elsewhere

People all over the state commented on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict announced just after noon Friday.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all possible charges.

“I’m highly upset that he could walk away scot-free,” community activist Nancy Maxwell, of Carbondale, said Friday.

She added that people should have real consequences for their action. She said some people are serving jail time for killing an animal.

“While I’m trying to wrap my head around it, I’m not surprised. He shot people who died and he walked away,” Maxwell said.

She is concerned about how people will treat each other in light of the verdict.

“This is wrong on so many levels. I am concerned about how this is going to affect other trials going on, like the one for the men who shot Ahmaud Arbery,” Maxwell said. “They may get away with murder, as well.”

Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association, issued this statement on the Wisconsin jury’s decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse.

“The decision today is a significant victory for the right of self-defense and for the 2nd Amendment. The jury has affirmed the basic right of self-defense for all Americans,” Pearson said. “The right of self-defense is the underlying reason we have a 2nd Amendment in the first place. It is a basic right for all Americans, regardless of age, and we applaud the jury’s decision to affirm those rights with their decision today.”

Illinois State University Professor and Director of Legal Studies Tom McClure said the length of the deliberations suggested the verdict would come down not guilty.

“(Three days of deliberation) is really a positive sign for the defense,” he said.

A long deliberation suggests there is doubt in the minds of the jury, he said.

With the verdict, there is no chance for another trial due to double jeopardy laws, McClure said. The defense had filed a motion for a mistrial, which would have allowed the state to bring Rittenhouse to trial again. However, Schroeder decided to delay a ruling on the mistrial motion until after the jury had given a verdict.

“The judge did what I would have done,” McClure said. “(…) Now, the judge doesn’t have to act on that.”

Neither the prosecution nor the defense would have really been helped by a mistrial either, he said.

The trial was held in trial court, which does not set precedent, McClure said. Trial court is focused on matters of fact, so does not set legal precedent. The ongoing trial of three men accused in the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia is also in trial court.

Some commentators have questioned the state’s decision to show video evidence that seemed to support the defense while presenting the state’s case, McClure said. However, the state has a duty to seek justice, and not necessarily a guilty verdict, so he was not surprised the evidence was presented. It also meant the defense could not surprise the jury with it later.

“It’s a way of inoculating the jury,” McClure said.

Connor Wood, of The Pantagraph, contributed to this article.

