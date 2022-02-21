Off-duty sheriff's deputy killed in Villa Ridge crash

MOUND CITY — The death of an off-duty Pulaski County sheriff's deputy is under investigation.

Jonathan David Utley was driving in his personal vehicle westbound in the 2000 block of Shiloh Road in Villa Ridge at 8:30 p.m. Saturday when it left the roadway, hitting a tree, Illinois State Police said in a statement. It's unclear what caused the incident, police said.

Utley, 26 of Olmsted, of was taken to a hospital with severe injuries and later died, the sheriff's office said.

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police as is standard procedure, according to police.

