Off-duty sheriff's deputy killed in Villa Ridge crash

  • Updated
MOUND CITY — The death of an off-duty Pulaski County sheriff's deputy is under investigation. 

Jonathan David Utley was driving in his personal vehicle westbound in the 2000 block of Shiloh Road in Villa Ridge at 8:30 p.m. Saturday when it left the roadway, hitting a tree, Illinois State Police said in a statement. It's unclear what caused the incident, police said. 

Utley, 26 of Olmsted, of was taken to a hospital with severe injuries and later died, the sheriff's office said. 

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police as is standard procedure, according to police.

Funeral arrangements will be posted on the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

