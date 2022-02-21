Off-duty sheriff's deputy killed in Villa Ridge crash

MOUND CITY — The death of an off-duty Pulaski County sheriff's deputy is under investigation.
Jonathan David Utley was driving in his personal vehicle westbound in the 2000 block of Shiloh Road in Villa Ridge at 8:30 p.m. Saturday when it left the roadway, hitting a tree, Illinois State Police said in a statement. It's unclear what caused the incident, police said.
Utley, 26 of Olmsted, of was taken to a hospital with severe injuries and later died, the sheriff's office said.
The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police as is standard procedure, according to police.
Athletes share their love of strength sports at strongman competition in Marion
Danielle Sweeney tries to get her third sand bag over the bar in her run at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Kimberly Einspahr completes her press medley at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Several contestants line up to train on the axle wagon wheel deadlift event before it starts at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Tucker Graff breathes through his slater log press at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Jacob King tightens his belt before his run in the slater log clean and press away at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Brian Packer runs his sandbag for his sandbag carry event at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Brian Packer prepared for his run in the three sandbag over bar event at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
All the contestants posed for a photo at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Luis Hurtado talks with his son Jude Hurtado, 4, before he heads off to compete in strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Esmie Tseng prepared for the judges to start her time in the slater log clean and press away event at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Close to 52 athletes shared their love for strongman competitions at the Southern Illinois Strength Expo. Those in competing ranged in age, background and more. Photo shoot at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
The other contestants surrounded Jill Marvel as she tried to win the tie-breaker event for first place at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
“I mean, it feels great. It gives us something else to you know, bond with,” Jacob King said. “There’s a large brotherhood with strongman, and we connect nationally and even globally. Then it is something family can do together, and we can stay healthy. It's good all around.” Photo shoot at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Other contestants watch on as Zachary Colson neared the end of his time in the slater log clean and press away event at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Competitors celebrate their successes together at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Mason King, the youngest contestant in the competition, ran his sandbag 60 feet and back at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Ayla Whittinghill and her daughter Madelyn, 5, watch the other women compete in her division in a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Danielle Sweeney works to complete the last obstacle in the press medley event Saturday at a strongman competition in Marion.
Makayla Holder, The Southern
The strongman competition consisted of five separate events - press medley, axle wagon wheel deadlift, slater log clean and press away, sandbag carry and the three sandbag over bar. The event was held Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Ethan O’Dell concentrated as he tried to complete another press at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
