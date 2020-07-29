You are the owner of this article.
Officials investigating inmate death at Jackson County Jail
Officials investigating inmate death at Jackson County Jail

Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jackson County Jail. 

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, correctional officers found Dustin Goodwin, 41, of Du Quoin, unresponsive in his jail cell about 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was a federal inmate, according to the Jackson County Jail.

Goodwin was housed alone in his jail cell, the sheriff's office reported. 

Illinois State Police and the Jackson County Coroner's Office are conducting a death investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. 

— Molly Parker

