CARBONDALE — At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, officers from the Carbondale Police Department responded to the 500 block of East Willow Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon their arrival, officers saw a male walking away quickly from the scene while they were responding to the shooting. Officers told the male to stop. The male discarded a bag and fled on foot from the officers.

The male was apprehended after a brief foot chase and identified as Marshun D. Johnson, 19, of Carbondale. Officers found a firearm in the bag dropped by Johnson.

During the course of the investigation, Johnson was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

Police have not provided any official suspect information, but Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said Johnson is not suspected to have shot the victim.

At the scene, officers also located the gunshot victim and rendered emergency medical aid. The victim was taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Reno said on Wednesday that the victim was recuperating at the hospital.

The investigation revealed that the shooting was the result of a dispute among acquaintances.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

Anonymous tips may also be made online by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the police department’s main page.