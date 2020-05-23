One dead after Saturday stabbing in Marion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Marion man has died after he was stabbed in the early morning hours Saturday.

A news release from the Marion Police Department said that officers responded around 3:10 a.m. to reports of a stabbing that occurred in the 1300 block of Sherman Drive. The news release said officers found Terrance L. Olridge, 48, of Marion, who had stab wounds.

Olridge was airlifted to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where he later died.

According to the news release, witnesses identified Lemont P. Brinson, 22, of Marion, as the suspect. It said Brinson was located at a different location and taken into custody. He is being housed in the Williamson County Jail pending charges.

The Southern

