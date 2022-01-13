One dead after single-vehicle crash in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY – An Equality man was found dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday.

Larry Grabis, 71, was pronounced dead at approximately 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on Illinois 142 just north of Willow Lake Road after crashing into some trees, Illinois State Police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates Grabis was driving southeast on Illinois 142 in his white Volkswagen.

Grabis left the roadway to the left for an undetermined reason and traveled through a field before striking a row of trees, ISP said.

Grabis was pronounced dead by the Saline County Coroner, ISP said.

No further information into the investigation of this crash has been released.

