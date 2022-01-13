One dead after single-vehicle crash in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY – An Equality man was found dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday.
Larry Grabis, 71, was pronounced dead at approximately 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on Illinois 142 just north of Willow Lake Road after crashing into some trees, Illinois State Police said.
A preliminary investigation indicates Grabis was driving southeast on Illinois 142 in his white Volkswagen.
Grabis left the roadway to the left for an undetermined reason and traveled through a field before striking a row of trees, ISP said.
Grabis was pronounced dead by the Saline County Coroner, ISP said.
No further information into the investigation of this crash has been released.
Photos: Day of the Dead comes alive at SIU art exhibit
A sculpture, created by Lisa Barnes, displays vibrant Monarch butterflies and marigolds on Sunday during the opening reception and discussion for the Day of the Dead art exhibit at Morris Library in Carbondale.
Ryan Michalesko, For The Southern
A skeleton is covered in traditional Day of the Dead regalia on Sunday during the opening reception and discussion for the Day of the Dead art exhibit at Morris Library in Carbondale.
Ryan Michalesko, For The Southern
Lisa Barnes sits and listens to the group discussion on Sunday.
Ryan Michalesko, For The Southern
Elana Floyd-Rennet listens to the group discussion Sunday during the opening reception and discussion for the Day of the Dead art exhibit.
Ryan Michalesko, For The Southern
Ruth Hoak, a first grade teacher at Century Grade School, smiles Sunday during a conversation at the Day of the Dead art exhibit at Morris Library. Hoak teaches her first grade class about the Monarch butterfly migration. Hoak's face is painted with traditional style from the Day of the Dead.
Ryan Michalesko, For The Southern
Buck Smitch of Carbondale reads the exhibit information sign. Smith's face is painted with traditional style from the Day of the Dead.
Ryan Michalesko, For The Southern
Jorja Baquedano writes a letter to a deceased loved one which will be burned in a spiritual fire later Sunday during the opening reception and discussion for the Day of the Dead art exhibit at Morris Library in Carbondale.
Ryan Michalesko, For The Southern
Visiting community members discuss the symbolism of the Monarch butterfly to the Day of the Dead. The environmental danger the Monarchs are in was also discussed. The endangerment of the butterfly is accelerated by the decreasing numbers of milkweed.
Ryan Michalesko, For The Southern
Art from nearly 30 Southern Illinois artist lined the first floor rotunda of Morris Library on Sunday at Morris Library in Carbondale.
Ryan Michalesko, For The Southern
A basket of marigold flowers lays on the floor near a Day of the Dead sculpture. The marigolds are a traditional symbol, which are placed on the graves in Mexico in honor of deceased loved ones.
Ryan Michalesko, For The Southern
A skeleton carving sits above a day of the dead display Sunday during the opening reception and discussion for the Day of the Dead art exhibit.
Ryan Michalesko, For The Southern
Lisa Barnes (left) sits with a sculpture she created (right) for a portrait Sunday during the opening reception and discussion for the Day of the Dead art exhibit. The sculpture displays the traditional painted skeleton, covered with a lace net, as well as vibrant Monarch butterflies and marigolds.
Ryan Michalesko, For The Southern
Visitors watch an informational video about the day of the dead Sunday during the opening reception and discussion for the Day of the Dead art exhibit at Morris Library in Carbondale.
Ryan Michalesko, For The Southern
