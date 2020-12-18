One dead after single-vehicle crash Thursday near Ava

An Ava resident died Thursday after a crash on Ava Road, authorities say.
A Friday news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said around 10:27 p.m. Thursday deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Ava Road, about half a mile north of Winter Texan Lane.
The release said a preliminary investigation indicated that a white 2017 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Ava Road when it left the roadway to the right and struck an embankment for a private driveway. This caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times. The driver, Cassandra R. Doerner, 40, of Ava, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. Doerner was pronounced dead on the scene, the release said.
The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office crash reconstructionist.
— The Southern
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
