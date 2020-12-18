One dead after single-vehicle crash Thursday near Ava

The release said a preliminary investigation indicated that a white 2017 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Ava Road when it left the roadway to the right and struck an embankment for a private driveway. This caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times. The driver, Cassandra R. Doerner, 40, of Ava, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. Doerner was pronounced dead on the scene, the release said.