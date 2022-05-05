One dead following crash into small body of water in Grand Tower

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash Wednesday morning.

At 1:08 a.m. Jackson County deputies responded to a 911 call for a single-vehicle accident near Ragweed Lane in Grand Tower, police said.

Two individuals in a 2004 Toyota 4-Runner left the side of Highway 3 near Ragweed Lane and traveled through a field ending in a small body of water.

The passenger of the vehicle was able to escape while the driver was not, police said.

The passenger then ran to a nearby residence to call 911.

Fire crews that arrived at the scene requested a boat and dive team to recover the vehicle and driver.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office boat team and MABAS dive team located the vehicle and removed it from the water.

The driver was pronounced dead pending the vehicle’s recovery, police said.

The driver’s identity is being withheld being next of kin notification.

The accident is currently under investigation by accident reconstruction officers at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The following agencies assisted on the call: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Tower Rock Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, MABAS dive team, Jackson County Coroner’s Office and Shelton’s Towing.

