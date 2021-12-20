 Skip to main content
Franklin County

One dead in head-on vehicle collision in Zeigler

ZEIGLER – One man is dead and another person seriously injured following a head-on collision in Zeigler.

The incident occurred at 10:39 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, just north of the intersection of Mayberry Lane and Route 148.

A 50-year-old woman from Christopher was traveling northbound along Illinois Route 148 in a blue Buick Encore, the Illinois State Police said.

At the same time, a 44-year-old male from Du Quoin was traveling southbound along Illinois Route 148 in a white Nissan Sentra.

For an unknown reason, the 50-year-old crossed into the southbound lane and struck the vehicle of the 44-year-old head on, ISP said.

The 44-year-old was pronounced dead, ISP said.

The 50-year-old was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

