One dead in head-on vehicle collision in Zeigler

ZEIGLER – One man is dead and another person seriously injured following a head-on collision in Zeigler.
The incident occurred at 10:39 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, just north of the intersection of Mayberry Lane and Route 148.
A 50-year-old woman from Christopher was traveling northbound along Illinois Route 148 in a blue Buick Encore, the Illinois State Police said.
At the same time, a 44-year-old male from Du Quoin was traveling southbound along Illinois Route 148 in a white Nissan Sentra.
For an unknown reason, the 50-year-old crossed into the southbound lane and struck the vehicle of the 44-year-old head on, ISP said.
The 44-year-old was pronounced dead, ISP said.
The 50-year-old was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Photos 'The Southern Illinois 100' — Iconic symbols of our region
Quatro's Pizza in Carbondale has distributed more than 2 million yellow cups. Today, they iconic cups can be found all around the world.
Les O'Dell
The Southern
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse play volleyball in one of the displays along Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort.
The Southern File Photo
The Saluki -- a ancient breed of Egyptian hunting dogs -- is the mascot for Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
Jeannie Britt holds an item showing her Appleknocker Pride. The Appleknocker is the mascot of Cobden High School.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Southern Illinois peaches are a prized in-season treat.
Byron Hetzler
Murphysboro native Gen. John A. Logan was a Civil War hero, a legislator and established what is now known as Memorial Day.
PROVIDED
A statue of Popeye the Sailor welcomes visitors to Chester as they cross the bridge from Missouri into Illinois. Elzie Crisler Segar, the creator of Popeye, was from Chester.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
Members of the Has Beens cross the finish line at the River to River Relay in 2018. The annual race covers 80 miles across Southern Illinois and draws entries from across the nation.
The Southern File Photo
A fisherman tests the waters of Crab Orchard Lake from a pier last November as the sun begins to set at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.
Byron Hetzler
Little Grand Canyon is located on the east bank of the Big Muddy River south of Murphysboro.
Rebeccah Williams
Here's a first look at Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry giving his annual State of the City address on Tuesday. The full story will be at
www.thesouthern.com later today. Check back for details.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.