One person dead after crash in Carbondale
One person dead after crash in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — One person is dead after a serious crash Monday night at the intersection of East Main Street and Giant City Road, according to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department. 

Police say they responded to the area at 6:36 p.m. for a report of a traffic crash.

There, officers found one of the drivers involved in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries and that a bystander was attempting lifesaving treatment.

In spite of those efforts, the driver died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.  

Two passengers in a different vehicle were transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.  

Due to the crash and subsequent investigation, the intersection was temporarily closed.  

The Carbondale Fire Department and the Jackson County Ambulance Service provided assistance.  

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

