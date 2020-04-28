One person shot during Carbondale home invasion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One person is recovering from nonlife-threatening wounds at a hospital after an early Tuesday morning home invasion in Carbondale.

According to a news release from Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of West Sycamore Street at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday in response to a report of a gunshot victim.

Their investigation revealed that two masked men entered a residence brandishing firearms and demanding money. One victim was shot during the home invasion, police said. Another victim was battered by one of the suspects.

The gunshot victim is being treated at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The suspects fled from the home and are at large as of Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects are described as: a white male, between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet tall, wearing a ball cap, frameless glasses, a dark-colored sweatshirt with a hood and black shoes with red or pink laces; and a black male, between 6 feet and 6 feet 3 inches tall, wearing a white-and-red bandana, a dark-color sweatshirt with a hood, glasses with amber-colored lenses, white ball cap and dark-colored shoes.

Southern Illinois University Police and Jackson County Ambulance Service assisted. The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677 (Carbondale) or 618-687-2677 (Murphysboro/Jackson County).

