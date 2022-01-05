 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person found dead in Carbondale home

CARBONDALE — Police are investigating the discovery of a dead Carbondale resident inside a home, officials said Wednesday.

Police responded to the 1100 block of East College Street at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare checked related to a missing person, authorities said in a statement. 

The person was found dead inside the home. No cause of death has been released. 

Police are waiting to release the person's identify until his or her next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

