Photos released of suspect, vehicle in Marion armed bank robbery

Harrisburg residents bow their heads in prayer during a community worship service Sunday, March 4, 2012, at Harrisburg High School. Eight people were killed and about 100 injured when a tornado touched down in Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
Friends and family exit Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church following the funeral of Randy and Donna Rann on Sunday, March 4, 2012 in Galatia. The couple, who had been married more than 41 years, were among the eight victims of a deadly tornado that struck Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
Hallie Palmer, a Harrisburg Middle School student, holds a sign while standing with other supporters outside the funeral of Mary Osman, 75, on Saturday, March 3, 2012 in Harrisburg. Osman was one of eight people killed when a tornado touched down in Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
State Rep. Brandon Phelps, center, helps carry the casket of Jaylynn Ferrell, 22, from First Baptist Church following her funeral Saturday, March 3, 2012, in Harrisburg. Ferrell, one of Phelps' former staff members, was one of eight people killed when a tornado touched down in Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
Supporters line the streets outside Reed Funeral Chapel during the funeral of Mary Osman, 75, on Saturday, March 3, 2012, in Harrisburg. Osman was one of eight people killed when a tornado touched down in Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
Rubble and portions of the facade are all that remain of St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday, March 3, 2012, in Ridgway. A tornado that touched down early on Feb. 29, 2012, damaged about half of the town's 400 homes and businesses, and claimed eight lives in nearby Harrisburg.
The carved marble alter of St. Joseph's Catholic Church remains standing amid the rubble Friday, March 3, 2012 in Ridgway. A tornado that touched down early on Feb. 29, 2012, damaged about half of the town's 400 homes and businesses, and claimed eight lives in nearby Harrisburg.
10 years later: Leap Day tornado strikes Harrisburg, Illinois
A view of the remains of Shawn Anglin's home on South Water Street after a tornado struck in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012, in Harrisburg.
Debris from the Kellers' property is shown in piles on their front yard, ready for pickup, after the Feb. 29, 2012, tornado in Harrisburg.
The view from West State Street looking down on some of the hardest hit parts of Harrisburg following the 2012 Leap Day tornado just hours after the tornado hit the town.
030214-nws-hburg-businesses
One of the few trees that remained after the Leap Day Tornado of 2012. After the tornado, debris engulfed the surrounding area. Very few reminders of the tornado's impact remain.
Kate Mackz with IEMA (from right), Felix Lopez and Larry Duke with FEMA walk around some destruction left by last weeks tornado to a home on Sullivan Street on Monday, March 5, 2012, in Harrisburg.
Ron Patterson (center) observes the post destruction clean-up of his shed after powerful storms ripped through Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
Jane Buti of Terre Haute wipes her nose after removing a few possessions from her damaged car on Feb. 29, 2012. Buti had been visiting former schoolmate, Utha Angelly of Harrisburg.
An equipment shed that was part of the Southern FS business along South Main Street was destroyed by a tornado in Harrisburg on Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012.
Members of several fire departments search for survivors in a Harrisburg neighborhood after an early morning storm destroyed several homes on Wednesday, February 29, 2012.