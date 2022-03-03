Photos released of suspect, vehicle in Marion armed bank robbery

MARION — Suspect photos from the People's National Bank robbery in Marion on Tuesday has been released.

At 10:49 a.m. an unidentified person entered the People's National Bank on 17th Street in Marion and robbed it at gunpoint, police said.

The suspect fled eastbound from the bank on foot.

The suspect then entered a tan 2004-2012 Chevrolet Colorado single cab pickup which he had previously been parked in a nearby parking lot, police said.

The suspect drove eastbound on 17th Street towards I-57 and evaded capture by police.

The suspect vehicle is damaged in several areas, and these damages together make the suspect vehicle unique, according to police.

“The Marion Police Department knows one of you will be able to recognize this vehicle and help us bring this investigation to a successful conclusion,” police said.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of currency from the bank, police said.

The individual was described by police as wearing a dark hoodie, black pants, a white full-face mask and gloves.

The suspect is of a medium to stocky build and approximately 5 feet and 9 inches, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the suspect or suspect vehicle can contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124. Then enter extension 1206 to reach Detective Maria Dwyer.

