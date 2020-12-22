Pinckneyville prison experiencing COVID-19 outbreak; advocates seek priority vaccine access for inmates, staff

Perry County is currently experiencing one of the highest seven-day rolling average COVID-19 testing positivity rates in the region, at 19.4% as of Saturday, the latest figure available from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Much of that spike in the testing positivity rate is attributable to the outbreak at the state prison.

According to a Dec. 8 policy briefing by the Prison Policy Initiative, a national prison advocacy organization, the COVID-19 case rate is four times higher in state and federal prisons than in the general population, and twice as deadly.

Since March, more than 227,300 people incarcerated in state and federal prisons nationwide have tested positive, at least 1,671 of whom have died, according to the nonprofit. Additionally, at least 56,496 prison employees have tested positive, 105 of whom have died. The Prison Policy Initiative is among the organizations calling for states to prioritize prison employees and inmates for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, more than 60 Illinois-based social justice organizations penned a letter to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, asking that the state give incarcerated people “priority access” to the COVID-19 vaccine.