Police announce arrest in Carbondale homicide

CARBONDALE — A 43-year-old man is in the Jackson County jail after being charged in connection with a homicide Friday, according to a news release from Carbondale Police Department.

At 5:44 a.m. Friday, Carbondale police responded to a request to assist with an eviction in the 700 block of South Marion Street. During the investigation, officers located a man with life-threatening injuries, later identified as Melvin L. Edwards, 61, of Carbondale.

Jackson County Ambulance Service arrived and provided life-saving measures at the scene. Edwards was transported SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Officers and detectives began to investigate his death and developed a suspect, identified as Freddie Ray Glasser, 43, formerly of Dolores, Colorado. Officers located Glasser in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane at approximately 10:20 a.m. and arrested him after he was allegedly trying to enter vehicles.

Detectives charged Glasser with homicide and took him to county jail.

Carbondale Police Department was assisted by Illinois State Police, Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety, Jackson County Coroner and Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.