Police asking for public's help in Keeshanna Jackson case

CARBONDALE — Police say they are seeking help from the public to find Keeshanna Jackson’s murderer.

Jackson was killed at 3:12 a.m. August 22 at a party after multiple shots were fired at 501 West Cherry St. in Carbondale, police said.

Three others were wounded in the same event.

She was 18-years-old.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

The Crime Stoppers tip line is always open and completely anonymous. Callers are never asked to give their name and the phone is not equipped to display any caller data.

Tips leading to arrests in homicide cases will received the maximum reward of $1,000.00. The reward can be paid out without the tipster ever having to provide their identity.

There is the potential of additional rewards.

The FBI Springfield Division has offered $10,000 and the City of Carbondale Police Department has offered $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the subject(s) involved with murder of Jackson.

“Please help bring justice for Keeshanna, her family and loved ones by calling today,” police said.

