Police bust man accused of trafficking meth from California into Marion

MARION - Police have arrested a man allegedly responsible for shipping almost five pound of crystal meth to Marion, police said.

Jared Shepherd, age or hometown unknown, was arrested without incident by the Marion Police Department’s Narcotics Unit at about 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, for suspected methamphetamine trafficking, police said.

Shepherd allegedly shipped nearly five pounds of crystal “ICE” meth from California to Marion, police said.

During the time of his arrest, he was allegedly in possession of additional meth, drug paraphernalia, packaging equipment, meth manufacturing equipment and U.S. currency, police said.

He was taken to the Williamson County Jail, where he will be detained pending future court proceedings.

The DEA and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office participated in the arrest of Shepherd.

