Police confirm multiple shooters in Keeshanna Jackson investigation

Jackson was identified by several family members and friends at a candlelight vigil Sunday as the student fatally shot this weekend at 501 W. Cherry. The Carbondale Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Police say they responded at 3:12 a.m. Sunday to the area in response to shots fired at a residence where a party was taking place, according to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department. SIU students and non-students were in attendance at the party, police said.

Officers said they found a gunshot victim — later identified as Jackson — and attempted to save her life, but she was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

While officers were at the hospital, three other gunshot victims came into the ER with gunshot wounds that were not life threatening, officers said. The victims came on their own to the ER and from the same location as the shooting, police said.

Cervantez said Monday he thinks the ongoing narrative about police misconduct and abuse across the U.S. contributes to a lack of cooperation between the community and law enforcement.

However, this incident was a senseless killing that has nothing to do with police discrimination, he said.