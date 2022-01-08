 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate source of 911 call after 'unfounded' bomb threat at Harrisburg Walmart

HARRISBURG – A 911 caller claiming to have planted a bomb at the Harrisburg Walmart forced the evacuation of everyone in the store Friday night as law enforcement swept the building.

The bomb threat turned out to be unfounded, according to law enforcement.

At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Saline County dispatchers received a 911 call from an unknown person reporting there was a bomb in the bathroom of Harrisburg Walmart, police said.

The caller also gave dispatch a time frame in which the bomb would detonate, police said.

Several agencies responded to the scene. With the help of Walmart staff, everyone was evacuated from the building, police said.

Authorities then did a thorough sweep of the premises and found no suspicious items, police said.

The Harrisburg Police Department was aided by the Harrisburg Fire Department and deputies from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.

An active investigation into the identity of the caller is ongoing.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

