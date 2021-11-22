 Skip to main content
White County

Police investigating after body found in Grayville, police said

  • Updated
  • 1

GRAYVILLE — The Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man in Grayville, police said.

State police obtained information at 2:04 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, that led them to the 100 block of East Sycamore Street. There, a body was discovered, police said.

The official cause and manner of death are undetermined at this time, police said. 

The cause of death will be released by the Edwards County Coroner’s Office once they have finished a final autopsy and toxicology report, police said.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was assisted by the Grayville Police Department, Edward County Coroner’s Office, ISP Crime Scene Services and ISP District 19. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. 

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

