Police investigating Marion bank armed robbery on Tuesday

MARION — People's National Bank was allegedly robbed at gun point on Tuesday, according to a news release.

At 10:49 a.m. an unidentified person entered the People's National Bank on 17th Street in Marion.

The individual was described by police as wearing a dark hoodie, black pants, a white full-face mask and gloves. The individual allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded cash, police said.

The suspect is of a medium to stocky build and approximately 5 feet and 9 inches, police said.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of United States currency, police said.

The suspect fled eastbound from the bank on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

